default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kansas City traded Hoffmann to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Randal Grichuk on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hoffmann got into three major-league games with KC this season, posting a 3.86 ERA, 2.36 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB over 4.2 innings. He logged 15 starts over 29 appearances in the minors in 2024 but has been a full-time reliever this year, recording a 2.25 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 55:10 K:BB over 40 frames spanning 32 appearances with Triple-A Omaha. Per Aaron Hughes of SI.com, Hoffmann will begin his Diamondbacks tenure with Triple-A Reno.

More News