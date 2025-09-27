The Diamondbacks recalled Hoffmann from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Hoffmann hasn't pitched in the minors since Sept. 4 due to complications with his elbow, but he is evidently feeling well enough to help the Diamondbacks' bullpen during the final series of the regular season. The 25-year-old carries a 6.55 ERA and 2.00 WHIP through 11 innings in the majors this year and likely won't pitch outside of low-leverage situations while with Arizona.