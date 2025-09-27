The Diamondbacks optioned Pope to the Arizona Complex League on Friday.

Pope's first stint in the big leagues will end after five days, during which he made one appearance and tossed two shutout frames against the Dodgers. With the Triple-A season now over, the 26-year-old will head to the D-backs' spring training complex to stay sharp for a possible postseason berth; meanwhile, Andrew Hoffmann will claim the open bullpen spot.