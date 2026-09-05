Owusu-Asiedu slugged 11 home runs over an 18-game stretch for Double-A Amarillo in August and was named the Texas League Player of the Month, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Owusu-Asiedu was promoted to Amarillo on Aug. 11 and went on an immediate tear with a 14-game hitting streak, during which he went 27-for-55 (.491) with 10 home runs, five doubles, one triple, 26 RBI, 15 runs and two stolen bases. Twice during that run he homered in four consecutive contests. Prior to his stint in Double-A, there wasn't much remarkable about Owusu-Asiedu at High-A Hillsboro, where he posted a .202/.289/.369 slash line. The 6-foot-4 outfielder is not on MLB's top-30 list of prospects for the Diamondbacks.