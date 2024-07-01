Pfaadt allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings Sunday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Pfaadt carried a shutout into the fifth inning before serving up a solo home run to Zack Gelof to tie the game at one apiece. That was the lone mark against him, though it was enough to cost him a chance at the win after the Diamondbacks didn't take the lead back until the bottom of the seventh. Sunday was the third time in June Pfaadt punched out eight batters, but it came on the heels of consecutive starts in which he combined for just two strikeouts in 12.2 innings. Length has been a strength for Pfaadt, as he's gone at least six innings in 13 of his last 15 starts. The 25-year-old owns a 4.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 94:26 K:BB in 103 innings and lines up for his next start against division-rival Padres over the weekend.