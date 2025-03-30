Pfaadt (0-1) took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

Pfaadt held Chicago scoreless for three frames before giving up a run in the fourth inning. The Cubs tagged him for two more runs on a Kyle Tucker homer in the fifth, and Arizona was never able to catch up. Pfaadt was pretty efficient in completing six frames on 78 pitches, and he gave his fantasy managers a boost with a quality start despite the loss. His second start of the campaign is expected to come against Washington next week.