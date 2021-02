Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Navas won't be available for the start of spring training due to visa issues, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Along with Navas, fellow international players Humberto Mejia and Humberto Castellanos will also be delayed arrivals to camp while awaiting clearance to travel to North America. Navas is attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and is expected to open the 2021 campaign as a member of the Triple-A Reno bullpen.