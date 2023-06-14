Kelly started at catcher and went 0-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 15-3 loss to the Phillies.

Kelly made a second consecutive start behind the dish after being activated off the 60-day injured list Monday. He's 0-for-7 thus far, but it's normal for a hitter's timing to be off after not seeing MLB pitching for such a long time. What's less normal is the staff ERA. Throwing out Tuesday's final inning that featured infielder Josh Rojas pitching, Kelly's catcher ERA is 9.00 (17 earned runs, 17 innings).