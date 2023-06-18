Kelly is not in the starting lineup versus the Guardians on Sunday.
Kelly will take a seat after going 0-for-3 Saturday against Cleveland, and he's still searching for his first hit of the 2023 season. Gabriel Moreno gets the start behind the plate while Kelly rests.
