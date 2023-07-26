Kelly is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Kelly will hit the bench for the matinee game after starting each of the last four contests while going 1-for-11 at the dish. Jose Herrera will check in behind the dish Wednesday, but Kelly looks set to work as the Diamondbacks' No. 1 backstop after Gabriel Moreno (shoulder) was recently placed on the 10-day injured list.
