Kelly went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter and caught one inning in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Philadelphia.
Kelly, who had missed five weeks with an oblique injury, was activated Saturday but did not start. He flied out for Jose Herrera in the top of the eighth inning then caught bottom half of the frame. Kelly's return means Daulton Varsho will spend more time in the outfield.
