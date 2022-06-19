Kelly is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Kelly will take a seat after he went 3-for-16 with two walks, three RBI and two runs while starting behind the dish in five of the Diamondbacks' last six games. Jose Herrera will handle catching duties in the series finale.
