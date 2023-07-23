Kelly will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

With the Diamondbacks moving Gabriel Moreno (shoulder) to the 10-day injured list Sunday, Kelly looks like he'll be locked in as Arizona's clear No. 1 backstop for the time being. Kelly, who had been working in a timeshare with Moreno, is batting .175 with one home run in 60 plate appearances since returning from the 60-day injured list June 12. The 29-year-old is probably only worth a look in NL-only leagues or deeper mixed leagues that start two catchers.