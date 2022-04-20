Walker went 0-for-3 with a walk in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Walker was on the bench for the afternoon opener, while Sett Beer made his first start of the season in the field. Walker's batting average dropped to .118 following his 0-fer and has one hit in last 19 at-bats.
