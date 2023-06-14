Walker went 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 15-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Not much went right for the Diamondbacks, but Walker's night stood out. It was his first four-hit night of the season and third multi-hit game in the last six. Walker has the batting average up to .261 following a slow start, but the first baseman's power has dried up over the last month. He's belted just one home run and slugged .388 over the last 22 games.