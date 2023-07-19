Walker went 3-for-5 with a walk, two home runs, a stolen base, three runs scored and five RBI in Tuesday's 16-13 win over Atlanta.

Arizona's one through three hitters went a combined 7-for-16 on the night, and Walker took full advantage of those opportunities from the cleanup spot. The first baseman launched a solo shot off Michael Tonkin in the fourth inning before crushing a three-run blast to left-center field off Ben Heller in the sixth. Walker had been batting just .100 (4-for-40) through his last 11 games in July, but he's up to 20 homers and 63 RBI on the season to go along with a career-high .848 OPS.