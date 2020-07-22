Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Walker (groin) is expected to be ready for Friday's opener in San Diego, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Walker took at-bats at Chase Field on Tuesday but has not yet run the bases. He remains behind in Arizona while the rest of the team is preparing in Southern California.
