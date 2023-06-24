Walker went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored in Friday's 8-5 loss to San Francisco.

Walker extended a hit streak to eight games on his final at-bat with an eighth-inning single. The first baseman is 12-for-31 (.387) with two home runs, three doubles and seven RBI during the hot streak. June has been Walker's best month, as he's posted a .346/.409/.590 line over 78 at-bats.