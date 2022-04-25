Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Walker took New York starter Tylor Megill 467-feet deep to left in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1 but wasn't able to produce in his other three at-bats. The 31-year-old now has exactly one hit in five consecutive contests, though the efforts haven't pushed Walker's average up much from .118 to .167.