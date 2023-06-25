Walker went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Giants.
Walker extended his hit streak to 10 games, posting a .417/.462/.722 line with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI during the stretch. He's among the league leaders in doubles (22, T-11) and RBI (52, T-6).
