Walker (face) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Friday against the Phillies.
Walker was hit in the head by a pitch during Thursday's matchup with the Reds, but he's apparently none the worse for wear and is back in action a day later. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start in June and has a .148/.281/.407 slash line with two home runs in eight games.
