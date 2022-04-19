Walker is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
He'll take a seat for the first time this season after starting in each of Arizona's nine games to date while hitting .129 with two solo home runs and scoring an additional run across 36 plate appearances. Seth Beer replaces Walker at first base.
