Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Royals on Wednesday.

Walker's solo home run was no cheap shot, as he tagged Scott Barlow for a 456-foot blast to center field in the ninth inning. The long ball established a new career high for the veteran first baseman and gave him his first 30-homer campaign. Walker has gone 15-for-38 (.395 average) over his past 10 contests, and he is tied with Pete Alonso for fourth in the National League in home runs on the campaign.