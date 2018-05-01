Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leaves game after getting plunked
Peralta was hit by a pitch on his right wrist in the seventh inning of Monday's matchup against the Dodgers, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.
Peralta went down in a heap after taking a pitch off his wrist, but he was able to walk off the field with the head trainer moments later. He went 0-for-2 with two walks and one RBI prior to exiting the game. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.
