Peralta will sit Saturday against the Rockies.
Peralta sits for just the third time this season. He's gotten off to a solid start at the plate through 25 games, hitting .284/.346/.495 with three homers and 22 RBI. Wyatt Mathisen will take over in left field in his absence.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Logs fourth triple•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Hitting with regularity•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Crushes third home run•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Erupts for five hits, seven RBI•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scores twice in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Thursday•