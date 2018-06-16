Peralta went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Friday in the Diamondbacks' 7-3 triumph over the Mets.

Peralta's fifth-inning base knock extended his hitting streak to seven games, good for his second-longest of the season. The outfielder isn't expected to regain the leadoff gig he formerly held with the newly acquired Jon Jay thriving atop the lineup, but Peralta should make for a more than serviceable fantasy option while slotting in the heart of a potent Arizona attack. During the seven-game stretch, he has gone 14-for-28 with four home runs, nine RBI and seven runs.