Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Reds.

Peralta delivered the first of four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Arizona a lead it would not relinquish. The steal was his first successful theft in three attempts this season. The 34-year-old left fielder starts against right-handers only, so fantasy owners need to be vigilant in daily formats. Peralta has just 28 at-bats (three hits) against southpaws in 2022.