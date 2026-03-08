Crisantes (shoulder) has appeared in three Cactus League games since making his spring debut Wednesday, going a collective 3-for-7 with one double.

Crisantes was eased into workouts this spring after he underwent left shoulder surgery back in May, but the 21-year-old demonstrated enough progress in his recovery for the Diamondbacks to sign off on him playing in games. Crisantes is attending camp as a non-roster invitee and is likely to be assigned to High-A Hillsboro to open the 2026 season.