Double-A Amarillo placed Crisantes on the 7-day injured list April 3 with a hamstring injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

He is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with what is presumably a strain. Crisantes was given an aggressive assignment to Double-A after missing most of 2025 after suffering a significant left shoulder injury. He isn't a big-time athlete, but when healthy, Crisantes has been one of the better pure hitters in the lower levels of the minors. He hit an unlucky (.257 BABIP) .252 with a .358 OBP, four home runs, six steals and more walks (21) than strikeouts (19) in 34 games at High-A as a 20-year-old.