Castillo was removed from Wednesday's spring game due to neck spasms, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Castillo and Geraldo Perdomo (chest) collided on the first play of the game and were removed after spending several moments on the ground. They walked off the field under their own power, but the extent of the injuries were not immediately known. The Diamondbacks later confirmed Perdomo suffered a chest contusion while Castillo is dealing with neck spasms.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Diego Castillo: Could return to lineup soon•
-
Diamondbacks' Diego Castillo: Leaves game early•
-
Diamondbacks' Diego Castillo: Lands in the desert•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Designated for assignment•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Two doubles, RBI in win•
-
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Rejoins Bucs•