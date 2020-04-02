Play

Overton signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks in mid-March.

Overton hasn't seen major-league action since 2017 and posted a 5.46 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 115.1 innings at Triple-A last year. The 28-year-old signed shortly before baseball operations were suspended due to coronavirus, so he didn't make any appearances during spring training.

