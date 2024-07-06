Rodriguez's (shoulder) MRI came back clean Saturday, and he's expected to throw a bullpen session soon, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Saturday's follow-up MRI confirmed that Rodriguez's shoulder has fully healed and marked the southpaw's final checkpoint to clear before beginning mound work. The 31-year-old hasn't pitched in 2024 and will require a lengthy ramp-up period that includes a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list. Still, Rodriguez could be back in late July or early August.