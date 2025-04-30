Rodriguez (1-3) took the loss against the Mets on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out one in four innings.
Rodriguez was tagged for eight runs over three innings after tossing a scoreless first. The Mets homered off him in each frame, accounting for five of their runs scored. It was the second time in his last three starts that Rodriguez has given up nine-plus hits and he now holds the third-worst ERA in baseball at 6.06. The 32-year-old lefty lines up for another tough matchup on the road versus the Phillies this weekend.
