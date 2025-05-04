Rodriguez did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Phillies, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

The veteran southpaw notched his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season, producing 15 whiffs. Despite the solid number of Ks, Rodriguez struggled to find the zone, issuing a season-worst four free passes and throwing just 57 strikes out of 101 total pitches. After 38 innings, the 32-year-old's ERA now stands at 5.92; however, things have been better under the hood with a 4.03 FIP and 45:12 K:BB. Rodriguez is currently scheduled to make his next outing against the Dodgers at home this weekend.