Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Rodriguez will likely begin throwing off a mound within the next week after the latest imaging on his left shoulder showed "almost 100 percent healing," Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rodriguez has been out all season with a left shoulder strain, having hit a roadblock in April when he experienced renewed tightness. He's trending in a positive direction now, although he'll require a lengthy ramp-up period upon resuming mound work.