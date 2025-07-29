Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Exits after HBP on hand
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suarez exited Monday's game against the Tigers after being hit by a pitch on the right hand in the top of the ninth inning, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.
Suarez took a 96 mph fastball from Will Vest off the hand and was removed from the game in favor of Blaze Alexander. On the evening, Suarez went 1-for-3 at the plate. The subject of heavy trade speculation in the three days leading up to the deadline, Suarez will presumably undergo X-rays.
