Suarez (hand) exited Monday's contest against the White Sox in the bottom of the first inning, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Suarez was hit in the right hand by a 95.9 mph fastball from Shane Smith in the top of the first inning, momentarily remaining in the game after he looked to be in a great deal of pain. The 33-year-old removed himself from the contest before taking the field on defense in the bottom of the frame. More information on Suarez will likely be provided in the near future, while Ildemaro Vargas replaced him at third base in the meantime.