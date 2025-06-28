Suarez went 2-for-4 in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Marlins.

Suarez returned to action after missing two games with a hand injury following a hit by pitch in Monday's contest against the White Sox. Discounting Mondays game, when Suarez had just one plate appearance, Friday's multi-hit effort was his fourth in the last five contests. The third baseman has gone 12-for-22 (.545) with four home runs and nine RBI during that stretch.