Suarez started at third base and went 1-for-3 in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Padres.
Suarez, who's job was in jeopardy three weeks ago, has resumed his role as the team's everyday third baseman since the Diamondbacks sent Blaze Alexander back to Triple-A Reno. Suarez has started seven consecutive games and is 7-for-22 (.318) over that time, raising his season average above .200.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Excluded from lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Hitting bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Swats homer Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Back in lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Playing time to drop•
-
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez: Dips below .200•