Suarez started at third base and went 1-for-3 in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Padres.

Suarez, who's job was in jeopardy three weeks ago, has resumed his role as the team's everyday third baseman since the Diamondbacks sent Blaze Alexander back to Triple-A Reno. Suarez has started seven consecutive games and is 7-for-22 (.318) over that time, raising his season average above .200.