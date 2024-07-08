Suarez went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Padres.

Suarez had his most productive day at the plate this season after exploding for five RBI in Sunday's blowout win over the Padres. He broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh with a two-run blast off Dylan Cease and then later tallied a bases-clearing double in the ninth. He had one more RBI Sunday than his previous 20 starts combined. It was just his second game of the year with three hits and also his second with at least three runs driven in. Suarez is now slashing just .210/.298/.339 with seven homers, 39 RBI, 32 runs and a 32:99 BB:K in 339 plate appearances.