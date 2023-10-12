Moreno was removed from Game 4 of the NLDS on Wednesday with a right hand contusion.

Moreno was hit in his right hand by a bunt attempt during the fifth inning of Wednesday's postseason contest. He was able to stay behind the plate and finish the top of the frame, but Pavin Smith entered as a pinch hitter for Moreno in the bottom half. Moreno will presumably head back into the clubhouse for precautionary X-rays, and he should be viewed as day-to-day for now.