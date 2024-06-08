Moreno (undisclosed) was scratched from the Diamondbacks' lineup prior to Saturday's game against the Padres.
No word yet on why Moreno was taken out of the lineup, but the Diamondbacks will likely give an update on his status in the near future. In the meantime, Tucker Barnhart will catch for Ryne Nelson and bat ninth.
