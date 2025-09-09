Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moreno isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus San Francisco.
After logging back-to-back multi-hit performances, Moreno will catch a breather Tuesday while James McCann catches for starter Zac Gallen and bats eighth.
