Perdomo and the Diamondbacks avoided arbitration Thursday by agreeing to a one-year, $2.55 million deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Perdomo will be heading into his fourth season as the Diamondbacks' primary shortstop, though he may only be keeping the seat warm until top prospect Jordan Lawlar is ready for a full-time role at the MLB level. The 25-year-old Perdomo is a quality defender who hit at league-average level last season (.273/.344/.374 slash line, 101 wRC+), but he lacks power (.095 career ISO) and isn't a premium base stealer (34 stolen bases in 401 career games). He'll likely hit near the bottom of the batting order while he remains a regular in the Arizona lineup.