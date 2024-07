The Diamondbacks have selected Luciano with the 64th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The Diamondbacks had already landed three high-upside position players who could command above-slot bonuses, and with Luciano being ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 220 prospect in the class, this could end up being a money-saving pick. The Puerto Rican catcher is a glove-first prospect with minimal power potential.