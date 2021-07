The Diamondbacks have selected Steinmetz with the 77th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The Fordham commit played at Hebrew Academy Five Towns and Rockaways in Lawrence, New York. A 6-foot-6, 220-pound righty, Steinmetz sits low-the 90s with his above-average fastball and throws as a hard, high-spin curveball. His third pitch is a below-average changeup. The 18-year-old will need to work on his mechanics to improve his below-average control.