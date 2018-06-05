Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Drafted by D-backs with 39th pick

The Diamondbacks have selected McCarthy with the 39th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

The younger brother Joe McCarthy, an outfield prospect in the upper levels of the Rays' system, Jake entered the year with a chance to go in the first round, but a broken wrist cost him most of his junior year at Virginia. He is hitting .329/.414/.415 with zero home runs, nine steals (on nine attempts) and a 9:10 K:BB in 82 at-bats, illustrating the pros and cons associated with the profile. Virginia has become the new Stanford, teaching a contact-oriented swing that doesn't play in the pros, so for McCarthy to do enough damage with his bat to make it as a regular he will need to overhaul his swing. His plus speed will play just fine in center field, and he may have a good enough approach to eventually hit atop a lineup. The development of his bat will make or break his big-league prospects. The recent history of high-pedigree Virginia hitters in pro ball isn't great.