Rojas (back) has gone 7-for-18 with a home run, a stolen base, four RBI and three runs since being activated from Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list Saturday.

Rojas was sidelined at Triple-A for just over three weeks due to the back injury. Since losing out on a regular starting role at third base for the Diamondbacks and getting optioned to the minors June 19, Rojas is slashing .277/.346/.404 over 52 plate appearances with Reno.