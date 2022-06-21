site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-josh-rojas-resting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Resting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas will sit Tuesday against the Pirates.
Rojas sits after starting 12 straight games, a stretch in which he hit just .216/.2732/.333. Jake Hager will get the nod at the hot corner Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read