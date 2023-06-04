Rojas started at third base and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

The lefty-batting Rojas, who was given Friday off against a right-hander, was back in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta's Spencer Strider. Friday's off day notwithstanding, Rojas remains a regular presence against righties, but his overall production has dropped significantly since mid-April. He's hitting .165 (15-for-91) with a .481 OPS over the last 30 games. For the season, Rojas is batting .237 against right-handed pitching.